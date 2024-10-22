Abhishek Bachchan kept his distance and avoided engaging with them, but appeared visibly annoyed when one cameraman refused to stop following him.

Abhishek Bachchan

Listen to this article Annoyed Abhishek Bachchan folds his hands as paparazzi hound him for pictures, watch video x 00:00

Abhishek Bachchan seemed frustrated when a paparazzo followed him into the parking lot at Mumbai airport. He had just returned from an international shoot for his upcoming movie, Housefull 5 when photographers noticed him and began recording. Abhishek kept his distance and avoided engaging with them, but appeared visibly annoyed when one cameraman refused to stop following him.

Abhishek Bachchan gets annoyed with Mumbai paparazzi

A paparazzo got too close to Abhishek Bachchan, nearly putting the camera right in his face. Abhishek had to step in and stop the person from filming, “Bas bhaiyya, abhi ho gaya, thank you,” he said, with folded hands.

Abhishek Bachchan REACTS to Mumbai paparazzi

All about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

It's been a while since Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours have been making headlines. Though Abhishek recently shrugged off the reports by saying he is still married, this didn’t stop netizens from noticing every single detail. After enjoying some quality time in Dubai, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were later seen entering the Bachchans' house in Juhu, ‘Jalsa’. Now, a new video has been going viral, which shows the Bachchan Bahurani, Aishwarya Rai, flaunting her wedding ring.

Aishwarya Rai visited Paris Fashion Week, where she was seen wearing a beautiful red and black outfit. The actress was also seen chatting with people present at the event. Later in the video, Aishwarya was seen flaunting her wedding ring. This has put to rest all the ongoing chatter about trouble in paradise for Abhishek and Aishwarya. The actress' appearance, wearing her wedding ring, has proved that the couple is going strong.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were seen entering the Bachchan's house in Juhu, ‘Jalsa’. The video of Aishwarya and Aaradhya coming out of their car and stepping inside the house was shared by a paparazzi account. The video, shared online, shows Aaradhya in a white shirt and jeans, while Aishwarya can be seen wearing a green sweatshirt as she steps out of their car.

On Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Abhishek Bachchan is next going to be seen in Housefull 5. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five instalments.

The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.