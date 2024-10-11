On the day her film 'Jigra' hit the theatres, Alia Bhatt was seen at the North Bombay Durga puja pandal to seek blessings of Maa Durga. She was accompanied by Shaheen Bhatt

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt at Durga puja pandal in Juhu (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article On 'Jigra' release day, Alia Bhatt seeks blessings of Durga maa with sister Shaheen Bhatt x 00:00

Today is the ninth day of the Navratri festival. The Bengal communities in the city have been celebrating the festival as well and the last four days are of immense significance for the community. Among the most popular pandal is the North Bombay one in Juhu which is frequented by celebrities. The Mukerji family including actors Rani and Kajol religiously attend the festivities. On Friday, actor Alia Bhatt was seen at the pandal along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The actress arrived to seek blessings on the day her film 'Jigra' hit the theatres.

Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous red georgette saree for the occasion while her sister Shaheen wore a golden yellow sharara. Alia was seen standing beside Kajol and Tanishaa during the puja.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra has hit the theatres today. The film directed by Vasan Bala also stars Vedang Raina of The Archies fame. The duo play sister and brother in the film.

Ajay Devgn and Yug visit North Bombay Durga Puja pandal

Before Alia's arrival, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and his son Yug were seen seeking blessings from Goddess Durga. However, their daughter was not seen at the event. Kajol wore a purple and pink ombre shaded saree, while her husband Ajay and her son Yug twinned in navy blue Indian wear. In one video the star family is seen posing for the pictures in front of Goddess Durga’s idol.

Talking about Ajay, the actor is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s film 'Singham Again'. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns. The film was entirely shot in multiple schedules in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kashmir. On September 11, it was announced that his upcoming film “Raid 2”, which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is scheduled to release on February 21.

He then has 'De De Pyaar De 2', directed by Anshul Sharma. Then there is 'Son of Sardaar 2', a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film 'Son Of Sardaar', directed by Ashwni Dhir.

Meanwhile, Kajol, who was last seen in 'Lust Stories 2', will next be seen in 'Do Patti' alongside actress Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in 'Sarzameen' and the film 'Maharagni- Queen of Queens'.