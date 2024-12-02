Jimmy Sheirgill has given many memorable characters to the audience that stood out and added to the charm of the film. 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Sahib Biwi aur Gangster' franchises and 'My Name is Khan' are a few to name

Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill who also acts in and produces Punjabi films was born Jasjit Singh Gill. He celebrates his 54th birthday today. The actor has stars films displaying his stellar acting prowess and nuanced portrayal of complex characters. He debuted with Gulzaar's 'Maachis' in 1996, although he is largely remembered for his breakthrough role as Karan Chaudhary in Yash Raj's 2000 film 'Mohabbatein'. Sheirgill began his career in Pollywood with the 2005 film 'Yaaran Naal Baharan'. Sheirgill has often mentioned his love for Punjabi films and has said that he does not want to miss out or compromise on great roles and no matter what he somehow manages his schedule around projects that he wants to do from both industries.

Jimmy Sheirgill's contradicting role selection in Bollywood and Pollywood

Jimmy who has carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema with more serious and selective roles is seen as the exact opposite in Punjabi films. He is the fun, romantic guy who does all the running around the trees to romance the girl and fights the goons to protect the girl and retain his heroic image.

Jimmy has always been very keen on making issue-based Punjabi films that resonate with a larger audience and are different from the usual routine of comedy, songs, and dance. He aspires to advance Punjabi cinema and bring it into the big league. He has worked in films like 'Dharti', 'Taur Mittran Di' and 'Rangeelay'. The actor broke all records with his 2010 film 'Mel Karade Rabba', which was the first time people recognised a Punjabi film.

Jimmy Sheirgill agreed to do his first Punjabi film 'Yaaran Naal Baharan' with Manmohan Singh before even listening to the narration because he had worked with him before. Manmohan Singh was the cinematographer for 'Maachis', and after his first film got love from the audience, the actor vowed to do at least one Punjabi film every year. Jimmy was last seen in the 2023 film 'Tu Hovein Main Hovan' based on strained relationships and decreasing love in relationships.

Upcoming movies and projects of Jimmy Sheirgill to watch out for

The actor was last seen in the Netflix film 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' starring Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia which was released on the platform on 29th November. The actor had two other releases this year which were, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba' and 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. The actor has 'De De Pyaar De 2' in his pocket for 2025. He also has a bunch of web series and OTT projects in his hand