Jio Studios unveils slate: 'Dunki', sequels to 'Bhediya' and 'Stree'

Jio Studios on Wednesday unveiled its upcoming slate in India that features over 100 movie and web-series titles including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki", a film with Amitabh Bachchan and sequels to "Bhediya" and "Stree"

The studio has lined up ready to release over 100 stories across genres of films and original web series in multiple languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South and Bhojpuri. The stellar film line-up includes Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki", "Bloody Daddy" featuring Shahid Kapoor, an untitled film with Shahid and Kriti Sanon, "Bhediya 2" with Varun Dhawan, "Bhul Chuk Maaf" starring Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor, "Stree 2" with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Section 84".

R Madhavan-led "Hisaab Barabar", "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke", starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, "Blackout" with Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy, south star Vijay Sethupathi's Hindi movie, "Mumbaikar", "The Storyteller" with Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, "Dhoom Dhaam" with Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu and Arvind Swamy's "Empire" are also part of the line-up. Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business, said they are thrilled to offer an eventful slate of films to audiences.

"We are in the most exciting and eventful phase of Indian entertainment, with storytelling taking centre stage in an era of explosive digital disruption. Since its inception five years ago, Jio Studios has worked very hard to lay solid foundations in scaling what is traditionally a very fragmented industry.

"We have actively partnered with some of the best names in the business and newcomers alike to reach this day, when a staggering and exciting 100 content assets have been produced, ready to be showcased to the world," Deshpande said in a statement. She said the studio's aim is to tell stories "from, by and for India and Bharat".

"Our mission to make in India and show the world is vast and inclusive and will ensure the growth of the entire entertainment value chain. The future holds infinite possibilities, and this occasion marks a new chapter in our journey to give wings to the greatest stories ever told and champion the creative excellence of incredible storytellers," Deshpande added .

Jio Studios also announced its web originals including "Laal Batti", a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha. The show marks the digital debut of Nana Patekar, and will also feature Sanjay Kapoor, "Union: The Making of India", featuring Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana, Randeep Hooda's "Inspector Avinash", Maniesh Paul's OTT debut "Rafuchakkar", "Bajao", which marks rapper Raftaar's first outing on a digital platform, TV star Divyanka Tripathi-led "The Magic of Shiri", "Doctors" with Sharad Kelkar and "A Legal Affair" starring Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi.

Additionally, the studio has built a mini-Originals slate showcasing slice-of-life content that includes "Ishq Next Door" featuring Abhay Mahajan and Natasha Bharadwaj, "Do Gubbare" with Mohan Agashe and Siddharth Shaw, and "Hajamat" with Sanjay Mishra and Anshumaan Pushkar.

The Marathi slate includes "Baipan Bhari Deva", featuring the veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi, "Khashaba" with Nagraj Manjule, "Aga Aai Aho Aai" with Renuka Shahane and Hruta Durgule, among others.

The studio is also focusing on the Bengali market by entering into a multi-year, multi film collaboration with SVF Entertainment. The upcoming films in this partnership will include top of the line talent such as Mithun Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and makers Dhrubo Banerjee, Raj Chakraborty, Anirban Bhattacharya, Srijit Mukherji, Suman Ghosh to name a few.

The studio is also backing Gujarati cinema and will present an interesting line up, including "Bachubhai" with veteran actor Siddharth Randeria, "Ghulam Chor" with popular actor Malhar Thakkar, and others.

