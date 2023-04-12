Shah Rukh Khan proudly praises daughter Suhana Khan as his 'Lil lady in Red', here's why!

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is loved for his undying charm and witty humour, but today he is also a proud father as he took to his Instagram feed to congratulate his daughter Suhana Khan for making big moves in the industry with a brand campaign for a popular makeup brand

Pic/ L- Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram; R- Yogen Shah

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is loved for his undying charm and witty humour, but today he is also a proud father as he took to his Instagram feed to congratulate his daughter Suhana Khan for making big moves in the industry with a brand campaign for a popular makeup brand. Shah Rukh shared a compilation video of Suhana from the event, adding the song 'Pretty Woman' from his movie 'Kal Ho Na Ho' as he penned down a heartwarming note for his little daughter.

In the caption, he wrote, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!"

The comments section was filled with love as they witnessed the adorable moment.

To the post, Suhana commented, "Awww love you!! So cute(red heart emoji)"

A user wrote, "That's the parents love pride toh bnta hai "

Another user wrote, "Okay this is perfect song to describe her"

For the event, Suhana channelled her inner boss lady as she donned a bright red ensemble for the event, rocking a cropped blazer and pants. Khan decided to top off the look with a pair of sparkly block-heeled platforms. For the hair, Suhana opted for some wavy locs.

While everyone was expecting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan to follow in his footsteps in front of the camera, it is daughter Suhana who is all set to make her acting debut this year.

She has finished shooting her maiden movie, The Archies, under the direction of Zoya Akhtar. What makes this Netflix offering eagerly anticipated is that it also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi.

The first look of the film, based on the popular comic book series, has generated tremendous buzz. Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see the three newcomers, who come with a rich legacy, shine on the screen.