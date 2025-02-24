With JioHotstar having edited two scenes from The White Lotus 3, sources say international partner HBO has pulled up the streamer; advised them to avoid changes without prior discussions

Nicholas Duvernay in The White Lotus. Pics/X, Instagram

On February 17, the third season of The White Lotus premièred on JioHotstar. But with the very first episode of creator Mike White’s acclaimed series, the recently launched platform has courted controversy. Sources say that JioHotstar has drawn sharp criticism from international partner HBO for censoring two scenes in the satire.

A scene, which sees Nicholas Duvernay cursing at a Buddha idol, was missing from the Indian stream, while another sequence involving masturbation was reduced. We’re told the changes caught eagle-eyed viewers’ attention as the platform had uploaded the original episode on the morning of February 17, and reportedly replaced it with the edited version by noon.

Sources say that these modifications didn’t go down well with HBO and it called for a discussion late last week. “HBO has been firm about maintaining creative integrity across global markets. Last week, the team initiated a discussion with JioHotstar about preventing such alterations in the future. The media network also highlighted that it was uncomfortable with changes being made to its content without prior discussions.

This isn’t the first time that content has been tweaked for the Indian market. In June 2024, JioCinema had taken down an episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that centred on Indian elections. International platforms are frustrated because these edits often happen without consulting them,” a source said.

Following the backlash, JioHotstar is said to be reassessing its approach to international content. A company insider, on condition of anonymity, said, “We’ll have to exercise caution before making modifications. The content must be in accordance with local sensibilities. At the same time, the platform can’t alienate key international partners.” mid-day sent a detailed e-mail to JioHotstar, but it didn’t respond till press time.