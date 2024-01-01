Breaking News
John Abraham kick starts new year on a happy note, buys bungalow for whopping amount in the city

Updated on: 01 January,2024 05:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

John Abraham has purchased a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai's Khar area

In Pic: John Abraham

John Abraham has been basking in the love received for his role as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', released in January 2023. The actor garnered critical acclaim for his performance and is once again in the headlines, this time for his recent real estate investment. According to reports, John Abraham has purchased a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai's Khar area.


The deal was officially registered on December 27, 2023, as per the documents obtained by Indextap.com. It is reported that the property cost him a whopping Rs 70.83 crore and spans approximately 7,722 sqft. Additionally, moneycontrol.com states that John has paid a stamp duty of about Rs 4.24 crore for the property.
In a time when most celebrities opt for vertical properties due to space constraints, these horizontal properties are typically owned by industry veterans like Amitabh Bachchan.

Several celebrities have been investing in real estate lately owing to the ROI it brings in. From Kartik Aaryan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn to Sara Ali Khan, several actors have bought properties.

As per Economic Times, Kartik Aaryan bought an office of nearly 2100 sq ft for Rs 10 crore, while Sara Ali Khan invested in a similar-sized office with her mother Amrita Singh for Rs 9 crore. Kajol and Ajay Devgn also bought properties for 7.64 crore and 45 crores, respectively, in the same building.

On the work front, actor John Abraham's next feature film 'The Diplomat' will hit the theatres across the country on January 11, 2024, the makers have announced. The film, directed by Shivam Nair of 'Naam Shabana' fame, is a high-octane drama and features Abraham in the role of a high-ranking government official, a press release stated.


Abraham will also be seen in the action thriller 'Tehran'. Directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma the film is inspired by true events. The actor recently also started shooting for Vedaa with Sharvari Wagh. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film officially commenced its shoot in Rajasthan on 20th June, promising audiences a thrilling experience filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action. John is touted to take on the role of a mentor, guiding and training Sharvari’s character.


