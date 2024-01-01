As the year comes to an end, Siddharth Anand recalled the moment of nervousness and anxiety before the release of SRK-starerr Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Listen to this article 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand recalls moments before the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer: 'Woke up feeling numb' x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screen after a gap of four years was definitely the high point at the box office in 2023. With the pandemic depriving audiences of theatrical experience and boycott Bollywood trend taking over social media, the box office report card was not looking good at the start of 2023. But all that changed when audiences danced their way to the theatres on January 25, 2023, to watch the king on the big screen. Directed by Siddarth Anand, Pathaan was declared a hit on the day of its release breaking box office records.

Now as the year came to an end, Siddharth took to his X handle to share his thoughts around the film and what it was like for him before and after the release of Pathaan. "As the new year draws to a close, I take a moment and look back. The year 2023 that changed everything for me. It started with a lot of nervousness and anxiety. PATHAAN, my film was releasing amidst a sea of forces against it. Something very weird called Boycott Bollywood was the phrase of the season. Hindi films were written off by naysayers. And then the day came. 25th January."

ADVERTISEMENT

He further wrote, "I remember waking up at 7am. After going to bed at 3:30am post the cast & crew screening. Woke up feeling numb. The 1st show had just started. Mamta & me decided to go to our friend Jayu’s place and wait for the public reviews. As we sat on his terrace the reviews started to pour in. Unanimously it was declared a BLOCKBUSTER. I couldn’t sit anymore. Decided to visit a theatre and see the reactions. Got to the theatre but for the first time didn’t see the entire film with the audience. I saw the first 30 mins and I could gauge the pulse of the audience. It was something else. And then the videos started pouring in. Of people dancing in theatres to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. History was created. Pathaan became an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER IN 2023. "

As the new year draws to a close, I take a moment and look back. The year 2023 that changed everything for me. It started with a lot of nervousness and anxiety. PATHAAN, my film was releasing amidst a sea of forces against it. Something very weird called Boycott Bollywood was the… — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) December 31, 2023

Siddharth also kickstarted his own production company in 2023 and his upcoming film 'Fighter' will make the debut of his production house. Fighter reunites him with Hrithik Roshan with whom he worked on 'Bang Bang' and 'War'. "Something else also happened in 2023. Mamta & me started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It’s more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here’s hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January.: