While talking about the incident where he lost his calm with a journalist, John Abraham shared that he was provoked and believed the person was planted there to make him angry

In Pic: John Abraham

Listen to this article John Abraham says he lost his cool at Vedaa trailer launch because... x 00:00

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Vedaa', John Abraham was seen losing his calm over a journalist's question about him giving similar kinds of films. Now, the actor has revealed why he lashed out at the reporter. He shared that he was provoked and believes the person was planted there to make him angry.

ADVERTISEMENT

While discussing the incident on 'The Ranveer Show' podcast, John shared, "I know that one person was planted there to rile me up, to antagonize me, to make me angry. And I want to say that they won and I lost because I got angry." Further talking about a similar incident, John recalled that during his early days, a magazine editor wrote a story about how John's career was finished.

John Abraham shared, "I don’t like trailer launches because you time travel 20 years back—the same journalists, the same absurd questions; no one is asking the right questions, and entertainment journalism in India, according to me, is finished."

What Happened at the 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch

At Vedaa trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Vedaa' in Mumbai, John Abraham seemed to get offended after one of the reporters questioned his choice of similar roles. A video has been making the rounds on the internet in which the journalist can be seen telling John to do "kuchh naya." John initially responded furiously, saying, "First of all, did you watch this film?"

The reporter replied, "No sir, I assumed from the trailer."

To this, John replied, "Can I call out bad questions and idiots?" John then seemed to cool down a little and further said, "I want to directly tell you that this film is different. At least for me, what I’ve done is a very intense performance. Since you haven’t seen the film yet... Maybe watch the film first and then judge."

He joked, "After that, I am all yours. Whatever you say. But if you’re wrong, I’m going to turn you around and tear you apart."

About the Movie

Speaking of 'Vedaa', the film is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and stars John along with Sharvari in the lead roles.

'Vedaa' is a powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit. The film follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa, who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fueled by the unwavering support of a former soldier who becomes her shield and her weapon.