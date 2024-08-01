Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment unveil the gripping trailer for Nikkhil Advani's ‘Vedaa’ starring John Abraham and Sharvari - releasing this Independence Day

John Abraham in Vedaa

Listen to this article 'Vedaa' trailer: John Abraham brings in his muscles for Sharvari's fight for justice x 00:00

Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment today unveiled the much-awaited trailer of their upcoming action-packed drama, ‘Vedaa’. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film stars John Abraham and Sharvari in lead roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vedaa’ is a powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit. The film follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa, who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier who becomes her shield and her weapon.

The trailer promises an adrenaline-pumping experience, filled with high-octane action sequences and emotionally charged moments. It offers a glimpse into the world of Vedaa and the challenges she faces as she embarks on a perilous quest for justice.

John Abraham, known for his powerful and action-packed roles, is set to deliver another stellar performance. He shares, “I am excited to be part of a film like ‘Vedaa’. It’s a story that will resonate with audiences and inspire them to stand up for what is right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

Advani, whose tenth directorial feature film this is, says, “I feel very strongly about presenting a film that entertains but also delivers a message, provokes a thought that stays with its audience for a long time after the film ends. I hope Vedaa is that film.”

Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios adds, “We are proud to be associated with ‘Vedaa’. It’s a powerful story with strong characters, and we believe it will connect with audiences at a deep level.”

Finally, Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment shares, “We are thrilled to bring ‘Vedaa’ to the audience. This film is a testament of our commitment to storytelling that inspires and empowers. We are very proud of our film and excited to bring it to cinemas.”

The film also features Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role, along with Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, ‘Vedaa’ is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das.

Presented by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, an Emmay Entertainment production, ‘Vedaa’ is set to release in cinemas on August 15, 2024!