Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Updated on: 05 August,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Recalling his meeting with the King Khan, John Cena said that he was "starstruck" and "emotional" when he met him in person

John Cena and Shah Rukh Khan

John Cena recently visited India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big fat traditional wedding. During the ceremonies, he got a chance to meet the one he admires the most. During one of the festivities, John met Shah Rukh Khan. Now, recalling his meeting with the King Khan, John Cena said that he was "starstruck" and "emotional" when he met him in person.


While talking to ANI, Cena said, "He (Shah Rukh) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life, and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I've been able to recognize all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them."



The recent meeting with SRK has surely left an everlasting impact on John Cena as he recalled, "It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic."


Earlier, John had put out an appreciation post for SRK. Cena, on his X account, posted a picture with SRK from his meeting with the 'Jawan' star at the function. In the post, he mentioned the positive impact SRK had on his life. "A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," he wrote.

This is not the first time Cena has flaunted his love for SRK. Back in February 2024, a video went viral in which the 'Fast and Furious' actor sang the 'Bholi Si Surat' song from Shah Rukh's film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. The video garnered attention, prompting a response from Shah Rukh himself.

Reacting to the clip, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you both... Love it and love you @JohnCena. I'm gonna send you my latest songs, and I want a duet from the two of you (John Cena and Gurv Sihra) again!!! Ha ha." Cena's love for SRK shows that the latter's fandom is universal and his star power knows no limits.

(Inputs from ANI)

