Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan base worldwide, with many admirers going crazy over his charm and personality. While many dream of catching a glimpse of him, some lucky fans actually get to see him in person. Recently, two fans were fortunate enough to be eating at the same restaurant where SRK was dining.

We came across a video on Instagram showing two girls blushing when they noticed Shah Rukh Khan sitting behind them at a restaurant in New York City. SRK looks charming as he adjusts his hair while enjoying time with his family.

His younger son, AbRam, also appears in the clip. The 11-year-old sits with his dad. SRK is wearing a blue sweatshirt with a USA flag graphic on it, and AbRam is in a white t-shirt.

On May 21, while attending an IPL match in Ahmedabad for his team Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan suffered a heat stroke and was hospitalized. He was discharged the next day. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor now needs medical attention again, this time for his eyes.

According to the report, the actor is expected to fly to the US by Tuesday, July 30. A source mentioned this to the portal but didn't provide details about the treatment Shah Rukh received or what the issue was. The report stated, "Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as planned. SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage.”

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

SRK will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.