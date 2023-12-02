Johny Lever visits Junior Mehmood as the latter battles with stomach cancer

Reports indicate that Junior Mehmood is currently battling stomach cancer

In Pic: Junior Mehmood and Johnny Lever

Junior Mehmood, also known as Naeem Sayyed, is a veteran actor who has left a significant impact on the Indian film industry. He has been a part of numerous iconic films, showcasing his versatility and talent. Some of his notable works include 'Humein Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya,' 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Do Bachche Dus Haath,' 'Suhaag Raat,' 'Shabnam Mausi,' and 'Journey Bombay To Goa.'

Unfortunately, reports indicate that he is currently battling stomach cancer, which has led to a decline in his health. Johnny Lever, a fellow actor and friend, visited Mehmood at his residence to offer support. In a video, Mehmood can be seen lying in bed while Lever tries to motivate him.

Viral | Popular actor of yester years, Junior Mehmood has not been keeping well. Comedian Jonny liver seen here trying to lift up his spirits. pic.twitter.com/KQyErg4EBL — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) December 1, 2023

Salaam Qazi, who considers Mehmood to be a brother, shared information about his health condition, mentioning a tumour in his stomach. Mehmood's blood pressure and sugar levels have reportedly increased significantly, resulting in a 20 kg weight loss.

Salaam while talking about Mehmood’s health, shared, “His blood pressure and sugar level had increased significantly, due to which his weight has been reduced by 20 kg. But he is already feeling healthy and is talking well to those who come to meet him.”

The latest update suggests that Mehmood is scheduled for surgery to remove the tumour from his stomach. Unfortunately, recent reports indicate a deterioration in his health, causing concern among his fans and the Bollywood industry as a whole.

Junior Mehmood's journey in the film industry started as a child artist, and he has contributed to 265 movies in seven different languages. In addition to his acting career, he has also ventured into production and direction, having worked on six Marathi movies. The name Junior Mehmood was given to him by legendary Mehmood Ali.

The news of his health struggles has undoubtedly saddened the industry and his fans, and many are hoping for his swift recovery.