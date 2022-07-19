Juhi Chawla gets nostalgic as Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Yes Boss' completes 25 years

As 'Yes Boss' completed 25 years of its release today, Juhi penned a lengthy note on Instagram thanking everyone for the love showered on the film

Juhi Chawla. Pic/Yogen Shah

How time flies! It's been 25 years since Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla- starrer 'Yes Boss' was released and to date, its dialogues, and songs are remembered by fans. As 'Yes Boss' completed 25 years of its release today, Juhi took a lengthy note on Instagram thanking everyone for the love showered on the film.

"I didn't realise we were making memories .. I just knew we were having fun ... no words to thank the Yess Boss team enough, Azizji, Shah Rukh, Aditya, Johnnybhai, Sarojji for her choreography, our music directors Jatin-Lalitji, with melodious Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet and soulful lyrics from Javed Akhtarji .... for making such a lovely film watched by millions even today .. and thank you God for these priceless moments in life. Humbled everyday," Juhi wrote.

Alongside the note, she dropped a video consisting of evergreen scenes from the film.

Helmed by Aziz Mirza, 'Yes Boss' is a story of Shah Rukh Khan as 'Rahul', a man who does anything for his boss. However, when his boss lusts after Seema played by Juhi Chawla, Rahul is reluctant to help as he has a soft corner for her. Shah Rukh portrays the middle-class man and his desires are quite relatable.

Reema Lagoo, Aditya Pancholi, Gulshan Grover, Johnny Lever and Kashmera Shah are also featured in the film.

'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon', 'Chaand Taare', and 'Ek Din Aap' songs from 'Yes Boss' still feel fresh and people can still hum them with the same enthusiasm and feel.

