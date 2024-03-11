Sources say Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait to roll Hindi remake of Tamil hit, Love Today, with Junaid and Khushi in April

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan

In February 2023, Phantom Studios announced the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil rom-com, Love Today (2022). Soon, it was learnt that superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor would headline the remake. Now, it looks like a summer romance is on the cards for the two star kids. mid-day has learnt that Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) director Advait Chandan is set to take the film on floors this summer, and is currently neck-deep in pre-production. A source close to the development reveals, “The makers plan to roll the project around April-May. The final script is ready, and casting for supporting characters is underway.”

A still from Love Today; (right) Advait Chandan

Love Today, helmed by Pradeep Ranganathan, revolves around a couple who are compelled to swap their phones for a day at the behest of the girl’s father. Ranganathan headlined the runaway hit with Ivana. The material will naturally be tweaked according to the Hindi-speaking audience’s taste. Sneha Desai, one of the writers on Kiran Rao’s much-loved Laapataa Ladies, has reportedly penned the remake with another writer. The source adds, “The film will be shot primarily in Delhi.”