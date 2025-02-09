Junaid Khan and his Loveyapa co-actor Khushi Kapoor featured on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel where they swapped their bags and revealed what was inside them

Junaid Khan with Farah Khan

Junaid Khan answers burning questions about his 'middle-class' lifestyle; reveals what's in his bag

Bollywood actor Junaid Khan, who is currently promoting his latest release Loveyapa, has finally revealed what he carries in his most noticed backpack and revealed that he takes a rickshaw because it is “very convenient”. Junaid and his co-actor Khushi Kapoor featured on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel where they swapped their bags and revealed what’s inside them.

What’s inside Junaid Khan’s bag?

Khushi first took out a pen from Junaid’s bag, which the son of Aamir Khan said that he bought from a seven-eleven store in Japan. She then took out a hairdryer from Junaid’s bag. To which, he said: “I do my own hair, normally. So, I need it sometime from checks.” Junaid pulled out a dry shampoo from Khushi’s bag and seemed confused as he enquired about its functioning. Next was a “toiletry bag” from the “Maharaj” actor’s bag, which contained an “ustarah and hairwax.”

Why Junaid Khan travels by autorickshaw

Later, Farah commented on Junaid’s wallet and said, “Unlike your father (Aamir Khan), you are actually carrying money in your wallet even though it is just Rs 1300.” Junaid then added that there is change for autorickshaws as they don’t take “credit cards.” When asked why he travels by rickshaw, he said “It’s very convenient.” He added that his mother and father have cars and if needed he can take them. Farah said that: “Yehi hota hai asli middle class hero humara.”

About Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. It is directed by Advait Chandan of Laal Singh Chaddha fame and was released in theatres on 7th February 2025. Backing this ambitious project are two powerhouse production houses, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.

Khushi, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics. In the Netflix film, she portrayed Betty Cooper alongside Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Junaid, the son of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta made his acting debut with Netflix's film Maharaj, which also featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari.