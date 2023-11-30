Malvika Raaj, who played Kareena Kapoor's younger version in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, got married on November 30

Malvika Raaj shared photos from her wedding on Thursday

K3G's young Poo Malvika Raaj marries boyfriend Pranav Bagga in Goa, see pics

Malvika Raaj has played the role of young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Malvika tied the knot with Pranav Bagga in Goa on Thursday The couple staged a dreeamy proposal in Turkey earlier this year

A day after Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's beautiful wedding in Manipur, another Bollywood celeb tied the knot. Actress Malvika Raaj, who played the role of young Poo, Kareena Kapoor's character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, tied the knot with her boyfriend Pranav Bagga in Goa on November 30.

The actress shared the first photos from the wedding earlier today. Sharing the pictures from her big day on Instagram, Malvika wrote, "Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude." For her wedding, Malvika Raaj wore a golden embroidered leghenga designed by Pawan and Pranav Haute Couture. The groom looked colour-coordinated in an embroidered sherwani.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

The comments section of the post was filled with wishes from friends and well-wishers. Actress Bhagyashree, who attended one of the wedding festivities in Mumbai earlier this month, wrote, "Congratulations love." Actress Aahana Kumra added, "Congratulations Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga." Stebin Ben commented, "Congratulations you two."

Their ring ceremony was held last week. On Thursday, November 23, Malvika Raaj embarked on a new chapter in her life. The model-actress began this journey with a ring ceremony and Mata Ki Chowki. The bride-to-be turned heads in pure glam. Malvika was dressed in a blue lehenga, which featured intricate Zari and crystal work. The bride-to-be was blushing with excitement and happiness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

Malvika had also shared photos of the couple from another pre-wedding function last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

Malvika and Pranav got engaged in Turkey earlier this year. The couple shared photos from the dreamy proposal. "Here we are, we've just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin' strong. Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou," the post read. Take a look at the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

Besides Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Malvika Raaj has also featured in the action film Squad, in which she co-starred with Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzin Denzongpa.