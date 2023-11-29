Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram wedding: Actor shares first photos from Manipuri ceremony

The first photos from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding are here. Take a look!

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a Manipuri ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. The actors were seen dressed in traditional Manipuri attire, with Randeep dressed in all white. Lin looked absolutely stunning dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. At a time when celebrity brides are ditching traditional looks to opt for a more Bollywood-inspired trousseau, the Jaane Jaan actress chose to stay true to her roots during her wedding ceremony. And she had her groom right by her side, embracing her culture wholeheartedly.

Randeep Hooda shared the first photos from the wedding, with a simple caption, summarising their bond, "From today, we are One." Take a look:

The actors arrived in the North East on November 27 to begin their pre-wedding rituals. They kickstarted the festivities with the blessings of the Almighty. Randeep and Lin offered prayers at the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen Temple and Shri Shri Govindajee Temple. The couple opted for ethnic outfits. Lin looked gorgeous in a traditional Manipuri attire by a local label, Arbin Tonjam. Randeep also celebrated Manipuri culture and handloom by opting for an outfit designed by Wangkhei Phee Mantri Handloom.

Ahead of the wedding, Randeep spoke to a reporter in Manipur. He expressed his excitement for the wedding according to Manipuri rituals. The actor shared, "Feels very good. I felt that it was only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

He added, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatre. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."