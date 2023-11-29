Breaking News
Watch: First visuals from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Manipuri wedding out now

Updated on: 29 November,2023 08:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur today

In Pic: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Actors Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur today. The two were dressed in traditional Manipuri attire for their wedding day. The groom arrived at the wedding venue dressed in traditional Manipuri attire. He was seen arriving for the marriage ceremony in the midst of music and with close ones. The actor, dressed in white, looked like a beautiful Manipuri groom as his family and relatives surrounded him. While another video from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Manipuri wedding ceremony has the bride dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride.


Randeep, like many grooms, was spotted wearing a white shawl. Lin was dressed in a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt composed of thick cloth and strong bamboo. It is frequently ornamented with satin and velvet material, as well as gems and glitter. Wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal as actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony here.


Earlier in the morning, Randeep and Lin offered prayers at the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen Temple and Shri Shri Govindajee Temple. The couple opted for ethnic outfits. Lin looked gorgeous in a traditional Manipuri attire by a local label, Arbin Tonjam. It was pink in colour. The actress allowed her bridal glow to do the talking. 
On the other hand, Randeep also celebrated Manipuri culture and handloom by opting for an outfit designed by Wangkhei Phee Mantri Handloom. He and Lin looked beautiful. 


A few days ago, Randeep took to Instagram and announced that they would marry in Imphal on November 29. He wrote in the caption, "We Have Exciting News." The post included a card picture with a message written on it. The message read, "Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends."

"We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

(With Input ANI)

