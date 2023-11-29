Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Wedding: The couple visited temples in Manipur ahead of the ceremony wearing traditional Manipuri, locally designed outfits

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. Pic/ Instagram (@cupcakeproductions13)

Listen to this article Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Wedding: Couple celebrates Manipuri culture through fashion; here's how x 00:00

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram wedding is the current talk of the town. The couple will be taking vows in Imphal, Manipur today followed by a reception in Mumbai in December. The actors arrived in the North East on November 27 to begin their pre-wedding rituals. They kickstarted the festivities with the blessings of the Almighty.

Randeep and Lin offered prayers at the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen Temple and Shri Shri Govindajee Temple. The couple opted for ethnic outfits. Lin looked gorgeous in a traditional Manipuri attire by a local label, Arbin Tonjam. It was pink in colour. The actress allowed her bridal glow to do the talking.

On the other hand, Randeep also celebrated Manipuri culture and handloom by opting for an outfit designed by Wangkhei Phee Mantri Handloom. He and Lin looked beautiful.

Ahead of the wedding, Randeep spoke to a reporter in Manipur. He expressed his excitement for the wedding according to Manipuri rituals. The actor shared, "Feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

He added, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."

Announcing their wedding, Lin and Randeep issued a joint statement on Instagram. It read, "Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

