Kahaani to Begum Jaan, 5 women-centric films we loved Vidya Balan in!

Updated on: 31 December,2023 11:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Vidya Balan has consistently demonstrated her craft and mettle. From The Dirty Picture to Kahaani, here's a look at five women-centric movies she has been a part of:

Vidya Balan Birthday 2023:  She is a standout actress who has undoubtedly left an unforgettable impact on Bollywood through the roles and movies she has chosen. Portraying exceptional characters that earned her accolades such as a National Film Award, Vidya Balan has consistently demonstrated her craft and mettle. From The Dirty Picture to Kahaani, here's a look at five women-centric movies she has been a part of:


The Dirty Picture (2011)


This movie saw Vidya Balan as Silk Smitha, and wow, did she shine! She fearlessly portrayed the struggles faced by a woman in the male-dominated film industry. Her performance was so good, it earned her a National Film Award. It's no wonder she became a trailblazer in the industry!


Kahaani (2012)

Vidya played Vidya Bagchi in this suspenseful thriller. She was mesmerizing, carrying the movie's mystery with her incredible acting skills. Her character, on a mission to uncover the truth, was just captivating to watch.

Tumhari Sulu (2017)

Here, Vidya was Sulu, a lively housewife turned late-night radio jockey. As Sulu, a vivacious and ambitious housewife turned late-night radio jockey, Vidya Balan brought wit, and relatability to the forefront. Her endearing performance not only tugged at heartstrings but also celebrated the resilience and aspirations of ordinary women. Balan's ability to infuse depth into her character while maintaining an infectious energy was commendable.

Shakuntala Devi (2020)

Stepping into the shoes of the mathematical genius, Vidya Balan effortlessly portrayed the complexities of Shakuntala Devi's life. Her portrayal showcased not only the mathematical prowess of the human-computer but also the emotional intricacies of a woman navigating personal and professional challenges. Balan's portrayal resonated with audiences, earning praise for its authenticity and depth.

Begum Jaan (2017) 

Vidya Balan's commanding presence as the resilient and indomitable Begum Jaan in this period drama was awe-inspiring. Her portrayal of a brothel madam fighting to protect her home from political turmoil was intense and gripping. Balan's ability to embody the strength and vulnerability of her character made this film a compelling watch.

Her talent for embodying diverse roles has not just garnered her praise but has also redefined how women are portrayed in Indian cinema.

