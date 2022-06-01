Kher pays tribute to KK, speaking to mid-day.com

Kailash Kher

Singer Kailash Kher spoke to mid-day.com about his contemporary KK who passed away on Tuesday after he fell ill while performing at a concert in Kolkata.

Kher says, "When a public figure like KK passes away it's not just his family but fans who are his extended family that are deeply affected. Fans are very emotional about their favourite singers. People die everyday but when a much loved public figure passes away it is very painful. He was not only a good singer, he was a good person. He was a Keralite but lived in Delhi. A lot of members from my band Kailasa and their friends had worked with KK. I was really shocked when I heard that he fell ill and suddenly passed away last night. I'm praying that his soul finds peace and for his family too. I pray that his fans get strength to bear this loss. He has left a lot of his memories through all his songs. Some of his songs are iconic that have inspired the youth. No matter how long an artiste lives, he has God within him, you have to be an emotional person to be creative."

