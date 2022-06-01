Breaking News
Raj Thackeray's surgery postponed after dead coronavirus cells found in his blood
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
Mumbai: BMC prepares Malad's Jumbo Covid Care Centre in case of hospitalisation increases
Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi HC
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Mumbai Police register cheating FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, 2 others
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
ED summons Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul in money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Exclusive! Kailash Kher: I pray KK's fans get strength to bear this loss

Exclusive! Kailash Kher: I pray KK's fans get strength to bear this loss

Updated on: 01 June,2022 03:37 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Kher pays tribute to KK, speaking to mid-day.com

Exclusive! Kailash Kher: I pray KK's fans get strength to bear this loss

Kailash Kher


Singer Kailash Kher spoke to mid-day.com about his contemporary KK who passed away on Tuesday after he fell ill while performing at a concert in Kolkata.

Kher says, "When a public figure like KK passes away it's not just his family but fans who are his extended family that are deeply affected. Fans are very emotional about their favourite singers. People die everyday but when a much loved public figure passes away it is very painful. He was not only a good singer, he was a good person. He was a Keralite but lived in Delhi. A lot of members from my band Kailasa and their friends had worked with KK. I was really shocked when I heard that he fell ill and suddenly passed away last night. I'm praying that his soul finds peace and for his family too. I pray that his fans get strength to bear this loss. He has left a lot of his memories through all his songs. Some of his songs are iconic that have inspired the youth. No matter how long an artiste lives, he has God within him, you have to be an emotional person to be creative."





Show full article

kailash kher Singer KK bollywood Music

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK