Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajol celebrates 26 years of Ishq shares photo with Ajay Devgn Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla

Kajol celebrates 26 years of Ishq, shares photo with Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla

Updated on: 28 November,2023 12:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Kajol took a stroll down memory lane and shared a still from the movie, tagging her co-stars, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan.

Kajol celebrates 26 years of Ishq, shares photo with Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla

A still from Ishq that Kajol shared on Instagram

Listen to this article
Kajol celebrates 26 years of Ishq, shares photo with Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla
x
00:00

As the 1997 romantic action comedy-drama ‘Ishq’ completed 26 years of its release on Tuesday, one of the lead actresses of the movie, Kajol, shared a throwback picture with co-stars Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan, calling themselves ‘fab actors’.


Directed by Indra Kumar, the flick stars Aamir, Ajay, Juhi and Kajol along with Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles.


Aamir played the role of Raja Ahlawat, Ajay essayed Ajay Rai, Kajol was Kajal Sharma, and Juhi played the role of Madhu Saxena.


Taking to Instagram, Kajol, who has a fan base of 15.5 million followers, took a stroll down the memory lane, and shared a still from the movie, tagging her co-stars.

Along with it, the actress wrote, “This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day... You can't see how zapped we were or how we were like 'Why does the sun set so late damnit?'..What fab actors we were na @ajaydevgn @iamjuhichawla #aamirkhan #indrakumar #hillsofswitzerland #ishq #workhardplaybetter #26yearsofishq.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Fans showered love on Kajol’s post and wrote, “Old is gold”, “Kajol mam you are still fabulous”, “Aamir and Juhi strong chemistry of cinema”, “you guys are just toooooo gooooood”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol next has ‘Sarzameen’, and ‘Do Patti’ in the pipeline.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kajol aamir khan ajay devgn juhi chawla Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK