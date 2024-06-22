Kajol celebrates 'World Music Day' with hilarious throwback singing DDLJ song

In the video, Kajol can be seen singing the song 'Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna' while descending on an escalator

Kajol

On the occasion of World Music Day, Kajol delighted her fans by sharing a cute and funny throwback video.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the actress dropped a video showcasing her singing talent.

In the video, Kajol can be seen singing the song 'Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna' while descending on an escalator. Her face beams with joy as she points toward the person recording her.

Sharing the video, she humorously wrote, "Who needs perfect pitch when you've got this much enthusiasm? #happyworldmusicday #music #singing #funtimes #pitchperfect."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in action thriller, which is titled, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens'.

After 27 years, Kajol and Prabhudeva are reuniting for Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati's directorial.

Directed and written by Charan Tej Uppalapati and produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal, among others.

Apart from this, Kajol will be seen in 'Do Patti'.

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

