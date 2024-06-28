Along with the pictures, Kajol wrote a caption that read, "What started out as grace ended up being just me and my face"

Picture Courtesy/Kajol Devgn's Instagram account

Listen to this article Kajol flashes her million-dollar smile in latest pics x 00:00

Kajol, who often gives fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life, has dropped an adorable picture that has left everyone in awe.

On Thursday, the 'DDLJ' actress shared a series of cute pictures on her Instagram account. In these photos, Kajol is all smiles as she poses for the camera.

The first frame shows Kajol looking up at the sky.

For her day out, she chose an oversized dress and paired it with a statement belt.

The last slide, which is a favourite, captures the actress flashing her million-dollar smile.

Along with the pictures, Kajol wrote a caption that read, "What started out as grace ended up being just me and my face."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in action thriller, which is titled, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens'.

After 27 years, Kajol and Prabhudeva are reuniting for Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati's directorial.

Directed and written by Charan Tej Uppalapati and produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal, among others.

Apart from this, Kajol will be seen in 'Do Patti'.

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

