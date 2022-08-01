Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajol Please go away back and come back when you have some new material

Kajol: Please go away back and come back when you have some new material

Updated on: 01 August,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The actual reason behind this cryptic message is still unknown

Kajol: Please go away back and come back when you have some new material

Kajol/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Bollywood actor Kajol, on Sunday, shared an angry cryptic note leaving her fans in a state of concern. The 'Dilwale' actor wrote on her Instagram story, "If you're not here to entertain me please go away back and come back when you have some new material." All in capitals. Soon after the 47-year-old actor shared the note, fans seemed concerned about her and wanted to know, what has happened to the 'Ishq' actor.

Also Read: ‘Practice restraint’

The actual reason behind this cryptic message is still unknown. On Sunday, Kajol celebrated her 30 years in the entertainment industry and gathered congratulatory messages from her fans on this occasion. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a montage video that featured pictures from some of the most popular movies of her career, including Bekhudi, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Gupt, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Helicopter Eela, Tanhaji, and her last film Tribhanga.


Kajol, daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, made her Bollywood debut with Bekhudi, which was released on July 31, 1992, and since then she has been enthralling the audience with her versatile acting. She has given us loads of memorable characters over the years. However, it's her character Simran from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that helped her gain worldwide recognition.

Also Read: Nachiket Barve: Ajay Devgn had 16-17 elements on him every day in Tanhaji

Speaking of her upcoming projects, the 47-year-old is all set to step into the world of web series with Disney plus Hotstar's yet-to-be-revealed project. She also has 'Salaam Venky' in her kitty. The film is being helmed by Revathi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kajol bollywood news Entertainment News Instagram

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK