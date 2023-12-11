Breaking News
Kajol shares glimpse of her 'chill-kind' of Sunday, check out

Updated on: 11 December,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a monochrome picture from her Sunday relaxing Sunday in bed. The actress often shared random, candid pictures of herself on social media

Picture Courtesy/Kajol's Instagram account

Actor Kajol treated fans to a glimpse of what her chill-kind of Sunday looks like. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a monochrome picture from her Sunday relaxing Sunday in bed. The image captured Kajol smiling while enjoying music on her bed.



 
 
 
 
 
Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's a lie-in -bed-and-listen-to-music-and-chill-kind-of-Sunday-no ?"

As soon as the picture was posted, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

A day back, Kajol's film 'Salaam Venky' with Revathy as director completed a year of release. 

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a string of pictures featuring herself and Revathy to mark this day.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "To the highs and lows, to the vastly educating experience and all the endearment.. This film was truly a journey that will be in our hearts forever. Cheers to the team of #salaamvenky @vishaljethwa06 @revathyasha @riddhikumar_ @aahanakumra @simplyrajeev @rahulbose7 @pillumani @joinprakashraj #kamalsadanah #aamirkhan."

Meanwhile, Kajol will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after 'Tribhanga' and 'Lust Stories 2', this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti."

"The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. 'Do Patti' has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders", Kajol added.

(With inputs from ANI)

