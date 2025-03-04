Actor Kajol posted an adorable birthday wish on social media for her sister, actor Tanishaa Mukerji. On Monday, Kajol posted a picture of the birthday girl on Instagram

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kajol shares sweet birthday wish for sister Tanishaa: 'Let's agree to stay the same age forever' x 00:00

Actor Kajol posted an adorable birthday wish on social media for her sister, actor Tanishaa Mukerji. On Monday, Kajol posted a picture of the birthday girl on Instagram. She looked stunning in a yellow outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Another year older but let's agree to stay the same age forever .. 10 and 6! Wish u the mostest and the bestest forever ......", she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Tanishaa's brother-in-law and actor Ajay Devgn also showered birthday love by sharing a selfie of Tanishaa on his Instagram Story and wrote, "May you always keep spreading your love and light wherever you go! Have the best birthday! @tanishaamukerji."

Kajol and Tanishaa are daughters of Bollywood's renowned actor Shomu Mukherjee and actress Tanuja.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in 'Do Patti. '

The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also starred Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marked Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever