If franchise films are the ticket to success today as many filmmakers and trade analysts will have you believe, Ajay Devgn seems to have a winning hand. The superstar has seven franchise films in the pipeline, with his 2025 release slate consisting of three sequels—Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2. He will also shoot for the latest instalment of Dhamaal this year, while scripting of Drishyam 3, Shaitaan 2 and Golmaal 5 is in process.

For now, director Anshul Sharma’s De De Pyaar De 2 has Devgn’s undivided attention. An insider reveals, “With Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan, Ajay is filming the 12-day schedule at various sets across Mumbai. The cast and crew will head to Punjab by mid-February for the final leg during which two songs and some emotional scenes will be canned.” The actor will then swiftly move from the world of the romantic comedy to that of his action comedy. The insider adds, “While in Punjab, Ajay will also shoot a song for Son of Sardaar 2, after which it will be a wrap on the movie that also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan.”

Summer will see the actor returning to the universe of Dhamaal, six years after headlining the last instalment, Total Dhamaal (2019). While Total Dhamaal’s stars Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene will be missing in the upcoming instalment, Devgn will reunite with franchise regulars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi for Indra Kumar’s directorial venture. A source reveals, “The unit will kick off the shoot in Mumbai before heading to Goa for an elaborate schedule in April. Indra-ji has got bulk dates of the cast and will film the comedy in a straight schedule till August, readying it for a Diwali release. The adventure comedy, produced by Ajay and Bhushan Kumar, among others, has been written by Paritosh Painter, Balwinder Singh Suri and Bunty Rathore.”

By the year-end, it will be time for the superstar to prep for what is easily among his most loved franchises—Drishyam 3. We’ve heard that the crime thriller’s script is currently being penned by the writing teams of the Malayalam and Hindi versions, with director Jeethu Joseph leading the former. The source adds, “The plan is to shoot Mohanlal’s Malayalam and Ajay’s Hindi versions simultaneously in 2026.”