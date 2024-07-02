'Kakuda' Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha-starrer promises thrills, chills and rib-tickling comedy

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, ‘Kakuda’ is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem

Still from Kakuda

Gear up for a bone-chilling yet entertaining ride that will leave you gasping for air as ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video streaming platform and a multilingual storyteller, today drops the trailer of the most anticipated horror-comedy, 'Kakuda.' Directed by the visionary Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by RSVP, 'Kakuda' boasts of an ensemble cast led by the inimitable talents like Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem and Aasif Khan. The trailer gives a tantalizing glimpse into the peculiar curse plaguing the village of Ratodi, this unique yet powerhouse trio is set to solve the mystery with their impeccable comic timing, as 'Kakuda' premieres on July 12th, exclusively on ZEE5.

As seen in the trailer, ‘Kakuda’ follows the story of Sunny played by Saqib Saleem, a less-educated guy who is in love with Indira portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha. Determined to be together, they marry and move to the village of Ratodi only to be cursed by ‘Kakuda’. On their wedding night, Sunny fails to open the smaller door for Kakuda at 7:15PM sharp, inviting Kakuda, a wicked ghost who punishes the man of the house by inflicting a hump on their back that grows until their demise on the thirteenth day. With Sunny's life hanging by a thread, Indira seeks help from Victor, an eccentric ghost hunter played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Together, they embark on a freakishly hilarious yet spooky journey to solve the mystery of Kakuda, uncover the shocking truth about the ghost's identity, motives, and the village's haunting curse that has lasted for decades. However, will unexpected twists leave Sunny's fate hanging. Or will Victor and Indira be able to save him before the 13th day?

Director Aditya Sarpotdar highlighted, “The release of the 'Kakuda' trailer is just a glimpse into the fascinating narrative of a unique folklore that we've created. This labor of love has been a thrilling ride, blending horror and comedy in a way that will keep audiences intrigued. Trust me, there are so many more laughs and scares in store when the film premieres on ZEE5. I can't wait for viewers to immerse themselves in the delightfully quirky tale of the Ratodi village and its bone-chilling legend. It's going to be a fun, frightful, and an unforgettable experience."

Riteish Deshmukh added, “I'm thrilled to be a part of the quirky and eccentric world of 'Kakuda'. Playing the role of Victor, an unconventional ghost hunter, allowed me to tap into a side of my acting abilities that I hadn’t fully explored before. This character is unlike any other I've portrayed, and that's what makes it so exciting. Blending horror and comedy is a delicate balance, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside such talented co-stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. 'Kakuda' takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, leaving you both laughing and scared. I can't wait for audiences to experience this one-of-a-kind horror-comedy when it premieres on ZEE5.”

Upon joining hands with Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha said, “In 'Kakuda', I play the role of a girl who believes in science and not in superstitions. However, when she encounters the peculiar ritual, she decides to dig deeper and find out the truth behind it. I must admit, balancing horror with comedy is a challenging task – it's not easy to make people laugh while simultaneously sending chills down their spines. But this film was an absolute blast to shoot, especially because of my co actors Ritesh, Saqib and Aasif who are so funny in real life as well and such talented actors! We had a lot of fun. I'm really looking forward to seeing how audiences react to our efforts. I am confident that that the film will promise both laughter and thrills in equal measure."

Saqib Saleem mentioned, "I've always been a fan of comedy movies, and the horror-comedy genre is a personal favorite. 'Kakuda' is an exciting project and with it releasing directly on ZEE5, I am sure it will reach a widespread audience. While theatrical releases have their charm, OTT platforms offer an incredible opportunity to connect with more masses. The film's quirky and intriguing storyline about solving the mystery of a ferocious ghost and a cursed village's haunting ritual is what initially drew me in. Of course, the chance to work with talented actors like Sonakshi Sinha & Riteish Deshmukh was another major reason I said yes. We had an absolute blast on set, and I'm confident our comedic chemistry will leave viewers in stitches. I can't wait for everyone to experience the spine-chilling laughter that 'Kakuda' promises to deliver."

Don’t forget to stream ‘Kakuda’ on July 12th and know what finally happens to Sunny!