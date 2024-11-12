As Kal Ho Naa Ho completes 21 years, Dharma Productions is releasing the film in theatres again, much to the delight of fans who grew up watching Aman-Naina-Rohit's love triangle

Kal Ho Naa Ho re-releases in cinemas on November 15

Kal Ho Naa Ho to re-release after 21 years, 5 reasons why it's one of Karan Johar's best films

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most popular romantic films to have been produced by Karan Johar. As the film completes 21 years, Dharma Productions is releasing the film in theatres again, much to the delight of cine-fans who grew up watching Aman-Naina-Rohit's love triangle, dancing to 'Pretty Woman' and crying their eyes out in the climax scene. From the dialogues to music and the humour, there's nothing you don't love about Kal Ho Naa Ho.

It is a touching story about love, friendship, and the unpredictable nature of life. Set in the lively city of New York, the film follows Naina (Preity Zinta), Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) as they go through a multitude of emotions. Shah Rukh’s portrayal of Aman, the cheerful and selfless romantic, still melts hearts. The beauty of the film lies in its emotional core. It is not surprising that Johar wrote the script while dealing with the grief of his father’s illness, adding to the movie’s emotional depth. The soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with songs like Kal Ho Na Ho and Maahi Ve, is still loved and played even today.

With its theatrical re-release, we bring up 5 reasons why this Nikhil Advani directorial will always remain a must-watch:

The Title Song

All the songs of Kal Ho Naa Ho are refreshing even today, but it's the title song that continues to resonate with the millennials. Sonu Nigam's vocals, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's music, and Javed Akhtar's lyrics turned this melody into an anthem for all the broken hearts. The magic was further fueled by its leading man's magnetic charisma that pierced straight into the heart. This is one track from the bygone days that is best left untouched for a remix.

The Hilarious Misunderstanding

Kal Ho Naa Ho was one of the earlier Bollywood films to portray homosexuality, albeit in a comical tone. Rohit's domestic help Kanta Ben misunderstands his friendship with Aman as love due to her multiple encounters with their accidental physical intimacy. It was an uproarious gag that's even remembered today for how hilariously it was staged and performed.

Aman's Heartbreaking Confession

In one of the film's most important and moving scenes, Aman reads out the blank pages of Rohit's diary to soothe a furious Naina. His pretence fails as we sense this is his heart talking to the woman he passionately loves. His tears reflect the heartbreaking reality that his illness will never allow him to embrace her for a lifetime. The speech ends with this line- I'll love you till death and even after death. Who but Shah Rukh Khan could have made this believable?

The Jolting Reality

We are told about Aman's illness at the interval point, but Naina and Rohit discover this horror right towards the end. Aman never wanted Naina to know his brutal truth, but fate and Hindi cinema tropes would have never allowed that. They both meet in emotionally broken states and hug each other one last time. Naina may be getting married to Rohit, but somewhere deep down, you wanted this to be the film's end, and that too a happy one.

The Last Encounter

Aman is about to wave goodbye very soon, and Naina comes to see him. He cracks a joke, she smiles, and then goes out to weep uncontrollably. You, sitting in the cinemas, despite knowing the intention of emotional manipulation, cannot help but weep with and for her too. Aman tells Rohit Naina will be his in all his next births, and again, you cannot help but agree.