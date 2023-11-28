20 Years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho': Karan Johar pens emotional note, says it was his father's last film with Dharma

20 Years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho': Karan Johar, the producer of the film, took to social media to pen a note marking two decades of the SRK-starrer

Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Kal Ho Naa Ho

"Jiyo, muskurao, khush raho, kya pata Kal Ho Naa Ho"- it's been 20 years since this line was first heard by cinegoers, delivered beautifully by Shah Rukh Khan as Aman Chadha. The film directed by Nikkhil Advani made us laugh, love, dance, smile, sing and cry a lot. The sentiments are the same even when you watch the film for the 50th time; such was the impact of the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan-starrer.

Today, as the film completes 20 years of release, Karan Johar, whose production house Dharma Films, backed the movie took to Instagram to mark the milestone year. Sharing highlights from the film, Karan wrote, "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts."

Revealing how the film was personal for him, he further wrote, "For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family…and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter…and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you…"

"And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts," he added.

Shah Rukh played the role of Aman, a terminally ill person, who meets Naina (Preity Zinta) and teaches her the right way to enjoy life to the fullest. The superstar was the perfect choice for Kal Ho Naa Ho. However, there was a time when Shah Rukh had decided to quit the film. In the book, titled SRK 25 Years of Life, written by Samar Khan, director Nikkhil shared an anecdote.

Karan and Nikkhil weren't ready to let go of Shah Rukh and politely declined his suggestion. They said the script was written specifically keeping him in mind. Karan and Nikkhil proposed to postpone the shoot of the film if required.