Kalki 2898 AD: Supreme Yaskin or Asur Kali? Decoding Kamal Haasan's character in Nag Ashwin's directorial

Kalki 2898 AD: The audience is super excited to know more about who exactly is the deadly villain, Supreme Yaskin (played by Kamal Haasan). We believe we have an answer to your curiosities.

In Pic: Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin

'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, has been making headlines since its announcement. The Nag Ashwin directorial has managed to surpass Rs 200 crore at the box office in just three days in India. With multiple cameos and several Mahabharat references, fans are curious to know more. While Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone's characters and their references to the epic battle are quite clear, the audience is now excited to know more about who exactly is the deadly villain, Supreme Yaskin (played by Kamal Haasan). We believe we have an answer to your curiosities.

Let's first take a look at what Nag Ashwin has shown in his film:

In the film, it is shown that Supreme Yaskin is working on Project K. Although not much has been revealed about the project, it is clear that he intends to create a life-extending serum through artificially inseminated human fetuses. Yaskin is currently looking for a woman who can carry the fetus for the required time in the womb. Yaskin is connected to several cords that keep him alive, and his look reminds us of a human fetus that has yet to become a fully grown human being.

Yaskin's goal to become a superpower and his wish to kill Sumati's (Deepika) unborn child point toward his purpose to cause destruction. It aims at him trying to rule over all like a god. This premise reminds us of Kali, the mythological demon who is supposed to fight Kalki.

The probable connection of Yaskin to mythology:

It is said that Kalki is the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is supposed to appear at the end of Kali Yuga to restore dharma. And it will be the asura Kali who will fight against Kalki. As per mythology, Kali governs a corrupt and violent phase of the Hindu cycle, where humanity forsakes the gods and morality gives way to rampant hostility and depravity.

Now, with Yaskin being the one who wishes to kill the unborn Kalki and inject his serum into him, and mythology claiming Kali will fight against the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, possibilities are that Nag Ashwin has taken some inspiration from the legend of Kalki to create his villain Yaskin.

Even at the end of the film, Yaskin is seen reciting a Sanskrit shlok 'Jagannatha ratha chakraalu vastunnaai vastunnaai,' which translates to 'The wheels of Jagannatha's chariot are coming, they are coming.' This indicates that with one drop of serum from Sumati's fetus, the demon has realized that the Vishnu avatar is coming.