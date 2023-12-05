Kalki Koechlin deletes 'X' over 'hate' and 'justification of murder' amid Palestine-Israel crisis, see post

Kalki Koelchin has declared that she will no longer use her 'X' account (formerly known as Twitter). She took to her Instagram account to post a screenshot of herself as she deleted the social media platform from her phone (X, aka Twitter) over hate amid the Palestine-Israel crisis

Kalki Koelchin has declared that she will no longer use her 'X' account (formerly known as Twitter). She took to her Instagram account to post a screenshot of herself as she deleted the social media platform from her phone (X, aka Twitter). She shared that her reason had a lot to do with the hate and misinformation surrounding the Palestine and Israel situation on the website, which pushed her to delete the app.

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor wrote, "Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what really crossed the line for me—what really made me draw a boundary—was the denial or justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured, and murdered. I have had enough.”

Sayani Gupta commented, "Oh man. Absolutely. There’s no nuance anymore! There's no sense of what’s just. It’s all about polarisation. This or that. Choose one side and hate the other. Also, I got off Twitter maybe almost two years ago. Best cleanse ever!”

Kalki even offered her followers some other platforms they could use and shared hashtags related to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

However, her followers were in two minds over the stand the actress has taken. "Hey. The claims Israel is making is quite literally been debunked. It is only Palestine that is going through a genocide currently. Talking of both sides really doesn’t get anywhere when the oppressors are clearly Israelis.," one user wrote.

Another user commented, "Not one Palestinian resource. We see you with your both sides and casual validation of rumours of Israeli propaganda. After all this time you are getting your information not even from a single Palestinian source. Shows where you stand."

"Checked your other sources and wow its crazy that you dont get your info from a single Palestinian source and everything you’ve mentioned is Israeli-owned/backed," read another comment.

"Because when u delete the app, the Genocide against the Palestine people will stop?

How inconvenient for u indeed that u had to see a couple of nasty internet trolls spreading hate. So u opted to delete the very few remaining social media platforms used by the victims of the genocide sharing the war crimes committed against them. We see what ure actually doing. Ure just shutting out the voices of the victims. Free Palestine Always!," wrote another user.

Kalki Koechlin was previously seen in Goldfish with Deepti Naval.