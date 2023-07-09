Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kangana delighted to see Sharmila in Gulmohar manifests full fledged role for Waheeda

Kangana 'delighted' to see Sharmila in 'Gulmohar', manifests 'full-fledged role' for Waheeda

Updated on: 09 July,2023 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The Bollywood diva known for her role in ‘Gangster’, further expressed her desire to see one of the Hindi cinema’s finest actresses, Waheeda Rehman in a full fledged role

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/AFP

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday showered praises on Padma Bhushan and National award winning thespian, Sharmila Tagore for her performance in the streaming family drama ‘Gulmohar’, and termed her craft as ‘elegant’ like the ‘warmth of winter sun’.


In an Instagram story, Kangana shared a smiling picture of Sharmila and penned, “On a different note, I recently saw a lovely film ‘Gulmohar’, (I) was beyond delighted to see veteran super star Sharmilaji back on screen... her screen presence, voice modulation, nuances in her performance was like the warmth of winter sun... so beautiful and elegant.”


The Bollywood diva known for her role in ‘Gangster’, further expressed her desire to see one of the Hindi cinema’s finest actresses, Waheeda Rehman in a full fledged role.


“Now hoping to see Waheeda ji in a full fledged role soon... come on everyone let's manifest this,” read Kangana's post. She also posted a throwback picture of the veteran actress with a background song by Lata Mangeshkar ‘Piya Tose Naina Laage Re’.

‘Gulmohar’ is directed by Rahul V Chittella, and stars Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth, amongst others. It revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home - Gulmohar - and how this shift in their lives is a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with personal secrets and insecurities.

On the work front, Kangana has ‘Emergency’ and ‘Tejas’ in her kitty.

