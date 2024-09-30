An update came on Monday when the CBFC informed the Bombay High Court that Kangana Ranaut has accepted the CBFC's requirements for changes to her upcoming Film 'Emergency'

In Pic: Kangana Ranaut (Pic/Instragram)

Kangana Ranaut agrees to CBFC demands for changes to Emergency; next hearing on Thursday

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has been in the headlines for quite some time now. After multiple delays and several changes demanded by the CBFC, the movie was pushed back for quite some time. Now, a new update suggests that Kangana Ranaut has agreed to make the changes required by the censor board. The update came on Monday when the CBFC informed the Bombay High Court that Kangana has accepted the CBFC's requirements for changes to the film.

As per a report by Bar & Bench, advocate Sharan Jagtiani, representing Zee, stated that Kangana is okay with the required changes, but she has also requested the court to ensure that these are the only edits expected.

"The cuts suggested don't even touch a minute of the film. It's just some words here and there," said DY, the Chief Justice of India. Further, it was reported that the hearing for the film has been postponed, and it will now be held on Thursday.

About Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency'

The movie has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, although the release date has yet to be announced. According to reports, the makers have been asked to make more edits to the film before it hits theaters. The political drama chronicles the life of India's late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, with an emphasis on the Emergency she imposed in 1975 and her assassination by her bodyguards.

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' stars her in the lead role and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The release date will be announced soon.

Why did Kangana Ranaut sell her bungalow?

Reports of Kangana Ranaut selling her Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai came last week. Now, in conversation with News 18, Ranaut revealed, “Naturally, my film was supposed to release. I put all my personal property on it. Now that it's not released, so anyway, that's what properties are for – for times of crisis.”



This property of Kangana's was considered controversial as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished part of it. This happened after Kangana criticized Uddhav Thackeray and was locking horns with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. BMC claimed that the demolition took place because of "illegal alterations." Kangana was offered Rs 2 crores after the demolition, which she refused to accept.