The rivalry between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar has been quite evident to everyone. Kangana had even called Karan Johar the flag bearer of nepotism once when she visited the Koffee with Karan couch alongside Saif Ali Khan. However, things were not always the same between the two. You might not believe it, but there was a time when Karan and Kangana were great friends, and she even once walked the ramp for the director!

As Kangana Ranaut is all set to celebrate her birthday soon, here's a look back at the time when Karan Johar heaped praises on her. It was way back when Kangana turned showstopper for Vero Moda’s Marquee collection, designed by filmmaker Karan Johar, and left everyone stunned with her walk. This video of Karan praising Kangana has recently surfaced on social media.

When Karan Johar praised Kangana Ranaut

In the video, Karan can be seen saying, "Kangana is not a choice, she is the only choice. There is no list of options. Clearly, with her performance in 2014, she has a great amount of power in the fashion space. She is a powerhouse of fashion, a stylista, a fashionista, you know, but also a powerhouse actress. And I think today I say with great pride that she is truly one of the finest evolving actresses of the country."

This video has caught the attention of many who are reacting to the viral old clip. One wrote, “Kangana walks better than every Indian model I have ever seen."

"Kangana is also better than any Indian actor or model at dragging other actors, their kids, and their families. I remember when Kangana quoted Karan’s tweet about his kids with some hateful rant. She’s vile,” another commented.

Kangana Ranaut’s work front

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in the film Emergency, which was released on January 17, 2025. The film revolves around the period of Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977, a controversial and transformative chapter in Indian political history. It also featured Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

She has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming thriller with actor R. Madhavan. The film, directed by AL Vijay, marks the two actors' reunion after almost a decade since their 2015 hit, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film, which was announced in 2023, is said to be a pan-India thriller.