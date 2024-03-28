Kangana, who constantly promotes Indian artisans and flaunts intricate heirloom pieces, even for an airport look, wore a picnic daydream mauve saree.

Kangana Ranaut Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has delivered path-breaking performances on the film front, starts a new journey as a politician. Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday attended the Times Now Summit, for which she wore an organza mulberry silk saree in the shade of mauve. Kangana kept the look chic and perfect for the summer as she went for soft makeup and brushed-out curls.

Kangana, who constantly promotes Indian artisans and flaunts intricate heirloom sarees, even for an airport look, wore this picnic daydream mauve saree by the brand Surmaye, owned by Swati Singhal.

The description of the piece read, “Indulge in the richness of careful craftsmanship as you drape yourself in the finest organza mulberry silk saree. The hand-drawn pansy floral print adds the beauty of nature to this ensemble. Two floral prints come together to form a beautiful synergy that is this saree, to be worn with either edge as the palla. Delicate hand hemming finishes the edges beautifully.”

The six-yard costs only Rs 21,000, a perfect fit for Kangana’s sartorial choices as a politician. Meanwhile, the blouse is sold separately at Rs 6,000.

At the summit, when Kangana was asked if she already had plans of joining politics, she said, "The decision is always with the party but I have always openly supported BJP regardless of whether I am a party member or not. I have always fought for BJP and supported Bharat. I always felt that my natural alignment of ideology or personality has always been that of a tadkta-bhadkta right-wing or a glorious right-wing personality."

Kangana added, "To be a leader, people should say that 'she should be a leader'. I think it's a different kind of role and responsibility."

Kangana was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Sunday. Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a stronghold of Congress. On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency', which also marks her first solo directorial. The film is a depiction of the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy. Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

(With inputs from ANI)