Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the flak she is getting for the old statement on Urmila Matondkar

Kangana Ranaut, Urmila Matondkar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut says ‘pornstar is not an objectionable term’ amid backlash over old statement on Urmila Matondkar x 00:00

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, now a BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, hit back at Congress leader Supriya Shrinate following a derogatory post about her. "Dear Supriya ji, In the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in 'Queen' to a seductive spy in 'Dhaakad', from a goddess in 'Manikarnika' to a demon in 'Chandramukhi', from a prostitute in 'Rajjo' to a revolutionary leader in 'Thalaivii,'" Ranaut said in a post on X.

"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices. We must rise above the curiosity about their body parts, and above all, we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur... every woman deserves her dignity...," she added.

As the BJP launched scathing attacks on Shrinate, who clarified that some parody account on social media had made the concerned post, of which she has reported on X, a section of netizens pulled up Kangana's old interview on calling actor-politician Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star'.

Now, during the Times Now summit, Kangana has reacted to the flak she is getting for the old statement and said, “Aap mujhe bataiye ki 'soft porn' or 'pornstar' are objectionable terms? No! It is not an objectionable term. It is just a word that is not acceptable socially. Humare desh mein jitna pornstar ko respect milta hai, puchiye Sunny Leone see, utna respect poore world mein kisiko nahi mil sakta."

Kangana Ranaut further shared, "I personally believe that I belong to that balanced cinema artist tribe. I have never done item numbers; I have always maintained that. So, all I said, with the kind of filmography that you have, if you deserve to be with a party, then I have a more ravishing body of work. In fact, I am saying why being a pornstar is socially acceptable than being a prostitute? Why do we have this kind of mindset for prostitutes whereas we accept pornstars socially? Is it because they have more money? Because they have glamour? We don't treat prostitutes the same as pornstars.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The film will be helmed by the 'Thalaivii' director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.