Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a stronghold of Congress.

Kangana Ranaut Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Netizens label Kangana Ranaut 'hypocrite' after old tweet on never contesting elections from Himachal Pradesh resurfaces x 00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for 16 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a stronghold of Congress.

Sharing her excitement, Kangana took to X and penned a note, which read, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls."

ADVERTISEMENT

She added, "I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks."

My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2024

Amid the congratulatory messages for the actor, who has been time and again asked if she’d join politics, an old tweet has resurfaced where Kangana asserted she would never contest from Himachal Pradesh - her home state.

In 2021, an X user, formerly Twitter had accurately predicted Kangana contesting from Mandi. However, the actress quashed the same and commented, “I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 Loksabha elections, HP population is hardly 60/70 lakhs, no poverty/crime. If I get into politics I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won’t understand big talks.”

As the tweet made its way to Reddit, a section of users labelled the actress - a “hypocrite”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The film will be helmed by the 'Thalaivii' director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'. The much-anticipated psychological thriller is set to captivate audiences in a bilingual release, Hindi and Tamil. The production team is enthusiastic about the collaboration and is confident that this combination of stellar talent will deliver a film that captivates audiences across the globe. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

(With inputs from ANI)