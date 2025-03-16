Breaking News
Kangana Ranaut calls Oscars 'silly’ after fan suggests Emergency deserves an award

Updated on: 16 March,2025 10:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency is currently streaming on Netflix. The film has been well received by audience making it the number 1 film on the streaming platform

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency is currently streaming on Netflix and has quickly secured the #1 spot on the platform’s list of trending movies. Amid the film’s success, Kangana—who directed the film in addition to playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi—has been actively sharing audience reactions.


Kangana calls Oscars silly


A fan who loved the film suggested that it deserved an Oscar. However, Kangana dismissed the idea and called the awards “silly.”


A viewer took to X and wrote, "#EmergencyOnNetflix should go for the Oscars from India. Kangana, what a film." Kangana shared the post on her Instagram Stories and responded, "But America wouldn't like to acknowledge its real face—how they bully, suppress, and arm-twist developing nations. It's been exposed in Emergency. They can keep their silly Oscar. We have National Awards."

Sanjay Gupta praises Emergency

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also praised the movie, writing, "Today I watched Emergency by @KanganaTeam. Very frankly, I wasn't planning to as I had prejudged it. I am so glad that I was wrong. What a fantastic film by Kangana—both performance & direction. Top Notch & World Class."

Kangana responded to his praise and wrote back, "The film industry must come out of its hate and prejudices and acknowledge good work. Thanks for breaking that barrier, Sanjay ji—the barrier of preconceived notions. My message to all filmi intellectuals: never try to understand me, don't even attempt to. I am beyond your reach."

About Emergency

Apart from writing and acting in the film, Kangana also directed Emergency, marking her second directorial venture. Previously, she co-directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a historical drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai.

Emergency boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in his final performance. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, with music by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, the political drama is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025.

