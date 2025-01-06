Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in her political period drama film Emergency based on the tumultuous period of uncertainty from 1975-1977. Kangana portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film

Poster of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency

New trailer of Kangana Ranuat's Emergency captures political turmoil and uncertainity

Makers of the period political drama Emergency released the second trailer two weeks before the film's release. Kangana Ranaut not only stars in but also directs this retelling of one of the most controversial periods in Indian politics. 2025 marks 50 years since the 1975 Emergency. Kangana Ranaut is portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

Second trailer of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency released

The second trailer of the film captures the tumultuous days of the Emergency and the period of turmoil and uncertainty from 1975 to 1977 and Gandhi’s infamous declaration, "Indira is India." The film brings to life the political chessboard of the time, from Jayaprakash Narayan (Anupam Kher)'s fiery protests to young Atal Bihari Vajpayee's oratorical brilliance (Shreyas Talpade). Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Pupul Jayakar, and Jagjivan Ram are also pivotal parts of the gripping drama.

Producer Umesh KR Bansal says, "As we mark 50 years since the 1975 Emergency, this film isn’t just a historical retelling - it’s a reflection on the resilience of democracy and a tribute to those who fought to protect it. Emergency is a cinematic milestone that challenges audiences to question, engage, and remember the cost of freedom.”

Kangana Ranaut glad Emergency is finally releasing

Earlier, the film was slated to release on September 6, 2024, but the film failed to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. Ahead of the film's release, Kangana Ranaut says, "After a long journey filled with challenges, I'm glad that our film Emergency will finally hit the big screen on 17th January. This story isn't just about a controversial leader; it delves into themes that remain profoundly relevant today, making the journey both difficult and significant. Releasing just a week before Republic Day, it's the perfect time to reflect on the resilience of our Constitution and experience the film with your loved ones."

Apart from writing and acting, the film is helmed by Kangana herself. This is Kangana's second attempt at direction. Before this, the Panga actress co-directed her period drama film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi based on the life of brave warrior Rani Lakshmi Bai. Emergency also features a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in his final performance. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, with music by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar. The political drama film is set to hit theaters on 17th January 2025.