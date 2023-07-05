Kangana also shared some new impressive stills in uniform from her movie on Instagram

Kangana Ranaut in 'Tejas', Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut drops new stills from 'Tejas', film to release on October 20 x 00:00

Ever since Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP unveiled their upcoming film "Tejas," featuring the talented Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the project has been generating immense buzz and excitement among movie enthusiasts. Now, the much-awaited release date has been officially announced.

The team behind Tejas has confirmed that the film will hit theatres nationwide on 20th October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana also shared some new impressive stills in uniform from her movie. Sharing two stills from the film, Kangana wrote on Instagram, "Honouring the bravery of our heroic Air Force Pilots! Tejas, releasing in cinemas on 20th October. @sarveshmewara @varun.mitra @anshul14chauhan @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies."

The first still shows her walking out of a Tejas, a multi-role combat aircraft. Another depicts her in the middle of an action scene with while a keep goes up in flames in the background. She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a close up of her look in unform, complete with the garrison cap. She captioned one of the stills as "India's first aerial action movie is here". Several Tejas aircrafts featured in another photo that she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share a video of her workout session. In the video, she can be seen doing functional training with forms like jumping jacks, mountain climbing, rope skipping and spot jogging. The actress captioned the picture, "After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi. now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film."

Written and directed by the talented Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on 20th October 2023.

The actress also has a slew of releases like 'Chandramukhi 2', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.