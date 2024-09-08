Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has received a UA certificate from the CBFC, though the release date hasn't been announced yet

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has finally won the battle against the CBFC. The movie has received a UA certificate from the CBFC, though the release date hasn't been announced yet. As per reports, the makers have been asked to make more edits to the film before it finally hits theatres.

According to reports on IndiaToday.in, the CBFC has asked the filmmakers to provide disclaimers on historical events depicted in the film. An update on the film's release will be out soon. A UA certificate means that the movie can be viewed by the audience but only with appropriate guidance. Emergency was submitted for review to the censor board on July 8.

Emergency Officially Postponed

Taking to her social media, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "With a heavy heart, I announce that my directorial Emergency, which was supposed to release today, has been postponed and we are still waiting for the certification from the censor board. Thanks for your understanding and patience, a new release date will be announced soon."

With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 6, 2024

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency stars her and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Its release date will be announced soon.

About Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Ever since Emergency's trailer dropped online on August 14, there have been growing objections and calls for a ban on its release. The political drama chronicles the life of the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, with an emphasis on how she imposed the Emergency in 1975 and her assassination by her bodyguards. While it was reported that the movie was cleared by the CBFC on August 29, the body apparently had a change of heart after receiving a legal notice from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on August 30, seeking to prevent its release. The group claimed that the film may “incite communal tension,” alleging that its trailer depicted “erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord.” Several Sikh groups also objected to the film.