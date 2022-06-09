Kangana Ranaut falls for spoof video; lashes out at Qatar Airways CEO

Kangana deleted both stories within 2 hours. A spoof video of Akbar Al Baker's recent interview with Aljazeera is getting viral over social media in which he mocked Indian Guy Vashudev

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/AFP

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut slams Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker over the ongoing #BoycottQatarAirways controversy on Instagram. Kangana on Wednesday shared screenshots of the viral video of Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al Baker's interview, where he is seen mocking an Indian guy Vashudev for starting the '#BycottQatarAirways' trend on Twitter after Qatar stood against India for the ongoing Nupur Sharma controversy.

"This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man mocking his insignificance and the place in the world...Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you but he has the right to express his grief, pain and disappointment in whatever context it may be...remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal..." Kangana wrote on her Instagram story sharing Akbar al Baker's still from the interview.

Not just that, many Indians are also in support of Baker's condemning statement for Vashudev. Kangana in another story slammed Al Baker's Indian supporters calling them 'Bojh on this country'. "All so called Indians who are cheering for this bully for making fun of a poor man remember this is exactly why you all are a big bojh on this overpopulated country," she wrote on her Instagram story.

