Breaking News
Dulha bana Dacoit: Groom-to-be drugs and robs entire family in Maharashtra's Lonavala
Mumbai: Multiple bridges could turn BKC into walker’s paradise
Mumbai: Bandra fair stall rent slashed from Rs 3,000 to Rs 900
Mumbai: 42 per cent of potholes this year were on the two highways
Mumbai: Fresh debate over non-veg food at IIT-B canteen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Sab chupp

Up and about: Sab chupp

Updated on: 15 August,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

When Kangana Ranaut talks, does anyone dare to interrupt her? Definitely not the shutterbugs. They posed with the actor, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, with masks on their mouth

Up and about: Sab chupp

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Sab chupp
x
00:00

Sab chupp


When Kangana Ranaut talks, does anyone dare to interrupt her? Definitely not the shutterbugs. They posed with the actor, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, with masks on their mouth



Long time no see


Long time no see

Dressed in a floral kaftan dress, Mahima Chaudhary made a rare appearance to promote her film 

No antics?

No antics?

Known to create a buzz with her outlandish outfits, Uorfi Javed looked like the girl-next-door in the simple black T-shirt and shorts. She was seen at an Asian eatery in Bandra

Winner smile

Winner smile

She may have been unhappy in a controversial reality show, but her victory has made Sana Makbul focus only on good things

Cradled by mum

Cradled by mum

Gauahar Khan protected her baby from the prying eyes of the paparazzi and their constant camera flashes

Happy for good hair day

Happy for good hair day

There’s a stark difference in Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mood after a trip to the salon. Don’t you agree?

For my bro

For my bro

There’s nothing more precious than spending time with your family. Rhea Chakraborty took brother Showik Chakraborty to the salon for a pampering session

Aap aaye, bahaar aayi

Aap aaye, bahaar aayi

Squeezing  time out of his busy schedule, Rohit Shetty launched the trailer of Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi film

Style, style ki baat hai

Aap aaye, bahaar aayi

We are digging the printed jacket that Aditya Seal wore for the promotions of his upcoming film. While Vaani Kapoor tried to stand out in a black ensemble, the bronze boots have completely thrown us off

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kangana Ranaut mahima chaudhary Uorfi Javed Sana Makbul vaani kapoor Aditya Seal shweta bachchan nanda rhea chakraborty gauhar khan rohit shetty bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK