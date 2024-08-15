When Kangana Ranaut talks, does anyone dare to interrupt her? Definitely not the shutterbugs. They posed with the actor, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, with masks on their mouth

Pics/Yogen Shah

Sab chupp

Long time no see

Dressed in a floral kaftan dress, Mahima Chaudhary made a rare appearance to promote her film

No antics?

Known to create a buzz with her outlandish outfits, Uorfi Javed looked like the girl-next-door in the simple black T-shirt and shorts. She was seen at an Asian eatery in Bandra

Winner smile

She may have been unhappy in a controversial reality show, but her victory has made Sana Makbul focus only on good things

Cradled by mum

Gauahar Khan protected her baby from the prying eyes of the paparazzi and their constant camera flashes

Happy for good hair day

There’s a stark difference in Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mood after a trip to the salon. Don’t you agree?

For my bro

There’s nothing more precious than spending time with your family. Rhea Chakraborty took brother Showik Chakraborty to the salon for a pampering session

Aap aaye, bahaar aayi

Squeezing time out of his busy schedule, Rohit Shetty launched the trailer of Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi film

Style, style ki baat hai

We are digging the printed jacket that Aditya Seal wore for the promotions of his upcoming film. While Vaani Kapoor tried to stand out in a black ensemble, the bronze boots have completely thrown us off