When Kangana Ranaut talks, does anyone dare to interrupt her? Definitely not the shutterbugs. They posed with the actor, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, with masks on their mouth
Pics/Yogen Shah
Sab chupp
ADVERTISEMENT
When Kangana Ranaut talks, does anyone dare to interrupt her? Definitely not the shutterbugs. They posed with the actor, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, with masks on their mouth
Long time no see
Dressed in a floral kaftan dress, Mahima Chaudhary made a rare appearance to promote her film
No antics?
Known to create a buzz with her outlandish outfits, Uorfi Javed looked like the girl-next-door in the simple black T-shirt and shorts. She was seen at an Asian eatery in Bandra
Winner smile
She may have been unhappy in a controversial reality show, but her victory has made Sana Makbul focus only on good things
Cradled by mum
Gauahar Khan protected her baby from the prying eyes of the paparazzi and their constant camera flashes
Happy for good hair day
There’s a stark difference in Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mood after a trip to the salon. Don’t you agree?
For my bro
There’s nothing more precious than spending time with your family. Rhea Chakraborty took brother Showik Chakraborty to the salon for a pampering session
Aap aaye, bahaar aayi
Squeezing time out of his busy schedule, Rohit Shetty launched the trailer of Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi film
Style, style ki baat hai
We are digging the printed jacket that Aditya Seal wore for the promotions of his upcoming film. While Vaani Kapoor tried to stand out in a black ensemble, the bronze boots have completely thrown us off