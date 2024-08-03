Sana Makbul, who grew up in Mumbai, began her career at the age of 16 when she participated in the reality show MTV Scooty Teen Diva and went on to star in shows like 'Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De', 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2'

The highly anticipated ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ finale, aired on August 2, 2024, was a star-studded event hosted by Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor, who revealed Sana Makbul as the winner of this season's edition. The television actor turned reality star, known for her assertive personality and strategic gameplay, claimed the top position, securing the prestigious trophy and a substantial cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Who is Sana Makbul?

Sana began her career at the age of 16 when she participated in the reality show MTV Scooty Teen Diva. Born and brought up in Mumbai, she explored the entertainment industry in the city and became a part of shows like 'Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De', 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', and 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' to name a few. She also went on to feature in music videos like 'Khelegi Kya?', 'Psycho', 'Gallan', and 'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai'.

In 2021 she participated in her first reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. She also starred in films like ‘Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya’ (Telugu), ‘Rangoon’ (Tamil), and ‘Mama O Chandamama’ (Telugu).

Sana’s battle with hepatitis

Sana recalls the early days of her diagnosis, admitting that she initially ignored the symptoms her body was presenting. "I neglected the signs my body was giving me, and we often have a tendency to not listen to our needs," she confessed.

“I was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, and in March 2023, I was at stage 4. Then in July, when I did my biopsy again, I found out that I had reversed my stage. Those two years, when I wasn’t working, I was working on myself, understanding my body and my disease,” she added.

Sana in Bigg Boss OTT 3

After winning the reality show, Sana reflected on the emotional rollercoaster she experienced inside the house. She told ANI, "There came a point when I was left all alone. Groups were forming in the house. Then a moment came when my friends started turning away, and it felt like the friends I had made, who used to understand me, pamper me, and make me laugh, were no longer there."

Acknowledging the support of her fans and fellow contestants, Sana expressed heartfelt gratitude. "Thank you so much for loving me. You've turned me from stubborn Sana into a stubborn winner Sana," she added, dedicating her victory to rapper Naezy, who she credited with an unwavering belief in her abilities.