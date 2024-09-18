Kangana Ranaut, who is also a Member of Parliament, had some tension with Jaya Bachchan in the past, but it looks like she has decided to leave it behind

In Pic: Kangana Ranaut (Pic/Instragram)

Kangana Ranaut is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Emergency'. Ranaut, who is also a Member of Parliament, had some tension with Jaya Bachchan in the past, but it looks like she has decided to leave it behind. In a recent interview, Kangana talked about Jaya Bachchan and called her one of the most "dignified" women in the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut Talks About Jaya Bachchan

In an interview with News18, Kangana Ranaut shared that Bachchan is a highly respected actor in the industry and stated that she feels very good about Jaya Bachchan representing the film industry in the Rajya Sabha. “Jaya Bachchan ji is a very reputed actor in our film industry. Honestly, she's known for her short temper, but at the same time, I'd like to give her the acknowledgment and due credit. In those times—you can imagine, in the 1970s, when women had to roast their skin under harsh lighting—she did films like 'Guddi'. She sent a message of women empowerment through that. And even after that… she's one of the most dignified women in the film industry. The way she carries herself in Rajya Sabha makes me feel very good that we have this kind of representation from the film industry,” Kangana said.

Kangana Ranaut's Past Tension with Jaya Bachchan

After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in 2020, Jaya commented that people employed by the film industry were attacking it. Addressing this, Kangana stated, "That's fine. If we say something to each other… I believe she's elder to us. If she said something to us, we should take it in stride."

Notably, when Jaya objected to being addressed by her husband's name in Parliament, Kangana labelled her as "arrogant" and dismissed her concerns as "petty issues."

About Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency'

The movie has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, although the release date has yet to be announced. According to reports, the makers have been asked to make more edits to the film before it hits theatres. The political drama chronicles the life of India's late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, with an emphasis on the Emergency she imposed in 1975 and her assassination by her bodyguards.

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' stars her in the lead role and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The release date will be announced soon.