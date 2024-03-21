Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > I felt God has collapsed Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sadhguru undergoing brain surgery
'I felt God has collapsed': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sadhguru undergoing brain surgery

Updated on: 21 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kangana Ranaut, an ardent disciple of Sadhguru took to X and shared that she is in pain after hearing the news of his brain surgery.

'I felt God has collapsed': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sadhguru undergoing brain surgery

Kangana Ranaut, Sadhguru Pic/Instagram

'I felt God has collapsed': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sadhguru undergoing brain surgery
Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, has undergone emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after massive swelling and bleeding in his brain. Actress Kangana Ranaut, an ardent disciple took to X and shared that she is in pain after hearing the news of his health scare. Sharing a video of Sadhguru from the hospital, she wrote, "I am numb since I got to know about it from Radhe, Sadguru ji not only hosted massive Shivratri event in that excruciating pain but also refused to skip any meeting or summit… Get well soon, we are nothing without you."





"Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us.  I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head spinning, I can’t make sense of this reality and choose not to believe this but then suddenly I break down, today millions of people ( devotees) share my grief, I want to share my pain with you all, I am not able to contain it. He better be fine or sun won’t rise, earth won’t move. This moment hangs lifeless and still…" she added in a subsequent post.

On March 17, Sadhguru's neurological status rapidly worsened with a progressive decline in his level of consciousness. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi, and Dr S Chatterjee performed the surgery within a few hours of admission to relieve the bleeding. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery. He has shown steady progress and his brain, body and vital parameters are improving.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The film will be helmed by the 'Thalaivii' director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'. The much-anticipated psychological thriller is set to captivate audiences in a bilingual release, Hindi and Tamil. The production team is enthusiastic about the collaboration and is confident that this combination of stellar talent will deliver a film that captivates audiences across the globe. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Kangana Ranaut Sadhguru R Madhavan bollywood news Entertainment News Health And Wellness
