Kangana Ranaut returns to exercise routine after two year break, shares video of workout session

Updated on: 13 June,2023 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Kangana Ranaut returns to exercise routine after two year break, shares video of workout session

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut returns to exercise routine after two year break, shares video of workout session
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming film 'Emergency', has returned to her fitness regime as she starts prepping up for her next film.


The actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her workout session. In the video, she can be seen doing functional training with forms like jumping jacks, mountain climbing, rope skipping and spot jogging. The actress captioned the picture, "After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi. now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film."


 
 
 
 
 
'Emergency' is Kangana's second film as a director and will also see her essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress also has a slew of releases like 'Tejas', 'Chandramukhi 2', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She also has the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru' up for release on which she serves as the creative producer.

